Visible, the prepaid wireless service from Verizon that only exists as a digital entity with a semi-ridiculous pricing model, is starting to take advantage of the 5G network from its owner. After first launching 5G service for the iPhone 12 in December, Visible turned on access for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 family today.

These are the first Android phones to get access to 5G on Visible, so if you own a Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra, pay close attention to your LTE logo, as it may soon say “5G” depending on your location.

Visible notes on an updated support page that speeds are capped at 200Mbps down, which is far below the speeds that some 5G from Verizon is capable of. I’d imagine you’ll only see those speeds when on 5G Ultra Wideband, but be aware that Visible is giving access to Verizon’s slower nationwide 5G too.

For the time being, there is no extra cost to get 5G on Visible, you just need a compatible phone. If you pay for the $40/mo unlimited plan, 5G is included.

// Visible