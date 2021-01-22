Verizon and Samsung are rolling out Android 11 updates like crazy right now, with the Galaxy S10 lineup the latest to get in on the action. The S10 lineup is somewhat large, featuring three devices: Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. Each device is getting the update starting today, so keep your eyes peeled starting right now, S10 owners.

Once updated, the Galaxy S10 will have software version G973USQU4FTLN, S10+ will have G975USQU4FTLN, and the Galaxy S10e will have G970USQU4FTLN.

As for what’s inside, that’s been covered ad nauseam, but expect new privacy controls, the new conversations section in the notification pulldown, Bubbles for messaging apps, plus much, much more. One thing to note is that Samsung had reportedly paused this update recently, but apparently Verizon is pushing ahead.

Good on ya, Verizon.

Cheers @dejackamo!