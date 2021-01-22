We are one week away from the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra arriving, so that means your pre-order chances are shrinking. And since your chances to pre-order are coming to a close, the opportunity to get max value on a trade-in (up to $700), plus $200 to spend on accessories, won’t be here much longer either. The time to act is now.

As a reminder, Samsung does trade-ins different than almost everyone. Instead of accepting your trade-in, evaluating it, and then sending you a prepaid card or some form of reimbursement after the fact, they apply the value of your trade-in at the time of purchase. That amounts to an instant discount that really can’t be beat.

Also, when Samsung launches new phones (like the Galaxy S21), they typically offer higher-than-usual values for phones they expect people to trade. As of right now, they are offering up to $700 off for the newest Samsung and Apple phones. If you happen to have a phone that is a year or two old, you could still get up to $550 off. Even really old phones are fetching $350. Again, this is the time to act if you were considering a Galaxy S21.

We broke these out in a previous post, but here again is the list of phones that’ll get you $700 off:

Samsung : Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

: Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Apple: iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

And here are the devices that will still get you $550 off:

Samsung : Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 5G, Note 10+, Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, Galaxy S20 FE

: Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 5G, Note 10+, Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, Galaxy S20 FE Apple: iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, XS Max

If you aren’t finding your dinosaur of a phone in these two categories, know that you will still get $350 off for Google’s Pixel 4, Samsung’s Galaxy S9, and a bunch of other phones that probably aren’t worth $350.

As I mentioned above, Samsung is also handing out up to $200 in credits to spend on accessories when you make your pre-order. To get the full $200, you’ll need to pre-order a Galaxy S21 Ultra, but they’ll still give you $150 for the S21+ and $100 for the S21. Oh, and don’t forget that all pre-orders come with a free Galaxy Smart Tag tracker ($30 value).