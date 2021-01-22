Shout-out to those who stick with their phone through thick and thin, even when they know major Android OS upgrades are a thing of the past. I’m of course talking to Galaxy S9 owners, who should know by now that updating phones wouldn’t be the worst move right now. As a friendly PSA, Samsung is currently offering $350(!) in trade-in value on a Galaxy S9 device towards the purchase of a new Galaxy S21. For that phone in 2021, $350 sounds pretty good.

Anyway, if you’re happy with your Galaxy S9, note that the new January security patch update is inbound. Labeled as G960USQS9FUA2 for the S9 and G965USQS9FUA2 for the S9+, the security patch is the only thing listed in the changelog.

Go snag that update!

// Verizon [2]