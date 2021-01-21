This month, Fossil launched the Gen 5 LTE smartwatch, a Wear OS-powered device that is powered by the same ol’ Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. In other words, you shouldn’t buy this watch, unless you have a time machine that will take you back to 2018 when this device would’ve been relevant. Sorry, not trying to be rude, but no one should be buying a 3100-powered device right now. Period. End of discussion.

However, we feel it our duty to pass along the news, because you’re a grownup and can make your own financial decisions. Verizon is now carrying this device, pricing it at $15/month for 24 months on a Verizon Device Payment plan ($349).

Other specs include 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, and a 310mAh battery. The watch features a heartrate sensor, GPS, NFC, rapid charging, and a speaker. According to Verizon, the watch is only pairable with Android smartphones using Verizon Numbershare.

Don’t do it.