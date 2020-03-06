Now that the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are in stores and the pre-order period has ended, we are seeing a shift in available deals. One that hasn’t changed is Samsung’s trade-in deal, which is still arguably the best way to get into a new Galaxy S20.

Like during pre-orders, Samsung is offering up to $700 off today if you have a phone to trade-in. With that big of a discount, you could get into a Galaxy S20 for $299, Galaxy S20+ for $499, and a Galaxy S20 Ultra for $699. Since these phones are absurdly expensive without discounts, I can imagine those numbers look much more appealing.

To get the full $700 off, Samsung will ask you to trade-in a Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, iPhone 11 Pro, or Pro Max. Don’t have one of those because they are only a few months old? I get it! Samsung will still give you $600 off for a Galaxy S10 or S10+, Pixel 4 or 4 XL, iPhone 11, and iPhone XS or XS Max. They offer $300-off for a number of other phones too.

The trade-in deal with Samsung is pretty easy, for those new. You decide which Galaxy S20 you want, tell Samsung which phone you have to trade-in, and you’ll get the value discounted from your purchase today. Then, once your new S20 arrives, you’ll send in your trade to confirm to Samsung that you weren’t lying. And that’s it.

Get to shopping! These trade-in values won’t stick around forever.