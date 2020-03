Now that the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are in stores and the pre-order period has ended, we are seeing a shift in available deals. One that hasn’t changed is Samsung’s trade-in deal, which is still arguably the best way to get into a new Galaxy S20.

Like during pre-orders, Samsung is offering up to $700 off today if you have a phone to trade-in. With that big of a discount, you could get into a Galaxy S20 for $299, Galaxy S20+ for $499, and a Galaxy S20 Ultra for $699. Since these phones are absurdly expensive without discounts, I can imagine those numbers look much more appealing.

To get the full $700 off, Samsung will ask you to trade-in a Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, iPhone 11 Pro, or Pro Max. Don’t have one of those because they are only a few months old? I get it! Samsung will still give you $600 off for a Galaxy S10 or S10+, Pixel 4 or 4 XL, iPhone 11, and iPhone XS or XS Max. They offer $300-off for a number of other phones too.

The trade-in deal with Samsung is pretty easy, for those new. You decide which Galaxy S20 you want, tell Samsung which phone you have to trade-in, and you’ll get the value discounted from your purchase¬†today. Then, once your new S20 arrives, you’ll send in your trade to confirm to Samsung that you weren’t lying. And that’s it.

Get to shopping! These trade-in values won’t stick around forever.