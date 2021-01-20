Sorry to get you excited with that headline, but Verizon is sending out the January security patch to owners of the Galaxy Note 9. Just to be clear, this isn’t the Android 11 (One UI 3.0) update, and if Samsung’s past announcement is still accurate, the Galaxy Note 9 won’t be receiving Android 11. Dang it.

Listed as software build version N960USQS6FTL1, there’s nothing else listed in the changelog besides the patch, but if you spot something, let us know in the comments.

Go snag the update, and don’t worry, if by some chance Android 11 does come for the Note 9, we’ll let you know.

// Verizon