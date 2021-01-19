We may have just finished up talking about a Pixel 5 case I’ve grown quite fond of over the past month, but because of its price and lack of provided protection, it’s not one that most should consider. If you are still on the hunt for another quality case, today’s deal on the Google Pixel 5 Fabric Case is one you look should at.

The Pixel 5 Fabric Case is the latest in this fabric line from Google, where we get a case that protects well and offers a fabulous fit and feel. The case is made of eco-friendly and washable materials, plus it comes in a handful of colorways. This is a 1st party case that should fit like a glove.

Normally, this case retails for $40, which is a lot of money to spend on a case. But for the day, Best Buy has dropped the black fabric case to $27.99. That’s a $12 discount and leaves this case at one of its best prices to date.

While I haven’t used this particular version, I’ve used two or three of the previous fabric cases from Google on other Pixel phones and loved them all.