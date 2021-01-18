At long last, Samsung has blessed buyers of its most expensive smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, with the Android 11 (One UI 3.0) update. According to at least one reader of ours on Twitter, the update began this morning, and should then make its way to other variants soon.

Labeled as software version F916USQU1CTLL, know that this update features all of the Android 11 goodies one might expect. You’ll find Bubbles for messaging apps, improved privacy controls, a new look for conversations inside the notifications pulldown, plus much more. The One UI 3.0 changelog can be reviewed here.

This week is already looking up.

Cheers Mike!