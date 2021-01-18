Having clean phones, earbuds, and other small items is never a bad idea right now, you know, since we’re still living through a global pandemic that is showing no signs of slowing. Killing germs is a must. Samsung has just the product for you to help in this area and Woot went ahead and discounted it today.

The Samsung UV Sanitizer and Wireless Charger is down to $29.99, which is about a $20 discount depending on where you look. Woot is selling a batch of brand “new” units that will likely sell out over the next several hours.

With this Samsung UV Sanitizer, you’ll find germ killing power for 99% of bacteria, thanks to the UV-C light that blasts all around objects when placed inside the unit. You don’t have to use this only for smartphones either, as it’s sold as a device that can sanitize all sorts of small objects, as long as they’ll fit inside and let it fully close.

However, if you do use it for electronics that happen to have wireless charging capabilities, it’ll do that as it sterilizes. Kind of cool, right?

Keep in mind that this unit comes with a USB-C cable, but not an actual charging adapter. Since that makes people mad, I wanted you to know. Just use one of the 200 you already have.

Woot Deal Link