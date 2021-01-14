It may feel late after so many weeks (months?) of leaks, but today is Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra day. And not only is it S21 day, this is much sooner than we typically see new Galaxy S phones from Samsung, so it’s kind of a big deal.

The phones are official (pricing and release info), nothing is a surprise any longer, and we have all of the specs, as if they too weren’t already fully revealed on multiple occasions. Since we know so many of you like to see them all in one place, that’s what we’ve got in this post.

Below, you’ll see the display size of each (6.2″ up to 6.8″) and their variable refresh rates, storage amounts (128GB up to 512GB), RAM (8GB up to 16GB), large batteries, Snapdragon 888 processors, and triple or quad camera setups.

These phones have almost everything one could ask for, assuming you don’t need expandable storage, as that has been removed once again from the Galaxy S line. Oh, the RAM no longer starts at 12GB for all models like it did last year and is instead at 8GB for the S21 and S21+. Maybe those are the sacrifices we have to take for these lower price points?

Last year, the Galaxy S20 line started at $1,000 and everyone complained heavily. The Galaxy S21 line starts at $800, so how you feeling now?

Galaxy S21 Family Specs