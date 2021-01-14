Droid Life

Galaxy S21 Ultra, S21+, and S21 Specs

16
Galaxy S21 Ultra Specs

It may feel late after so many weeks (months?) of leaks, but today is Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra day. And not only is it S21 day, this is much sooner than we typically see new Galaxy S phones from Samsung, so it’s kind of a big deal.

The phones are official (pricing and release info), nothing is a surprise any longer, and we have all of the specs, as if they too weren’t already fully revealed on multiple occasions. Since we know so many of you like to see them all in one place, that’s what we’ve got in this post.

Below, you’ll see the display size of each (6.2″ up to 6.8″) and their variable refresh rates, storage amounts (128GB up to 512GB), RAM (8GB up to 16GB), large batteries, Snapdragon 888 processors, and triple or quad camera setups.

These phones have almost everything one could ask for, assuming you don’t need expandable storage, as that has been removed once again from the Galaxy S line. Oh, the RAM no longer starts at 12GB for all models like it did last year and is instead at 8GB for the S21 and S21+. Maybe those are the sacrifices we have to take for these lower price points?

Last year, the Galaxy S20 line started at $1,000 and everyone complained heavily. The Galaxy S21 line starts at $800, so how you feeling now?

Galaxy S21 Family Specs

 Galaxy S21Galaxy S21+Galaxy S21 Ultra
OSSamsung One UI 3.1
Android 11		Samsung One UI 3.1
Android 11		Samsung One UI 3.1
Android 11
ProcessorSnapdragon 888
Adreno 660 GPU		Snapdragon 888
Adreno 660 GPU		Snapdragon 888
Adreno 660 GPU
Display6.2" Infinity-O AMOLED
2400x1080, 421ppi
Adaptive 120Hz, HDR10+
Gorilla Glass 7		6.7" Infinity-O AMOLED
2400x1080, 394ppi
Adaptive 120Hz, HDR10+
Gorilla Glass7		6.8" Infinity-O AMOLED
3200x1440, 515ppi
Adaptive 120Hz, HDR10+
Gorilla Glass 7
MemoryStorage: 128GB / 256GB
RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5)		Storage: 128GB / 256GB
RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5)		Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
RAM: 12GB / 16GB (LPDDR5)
Rear Camera64MP Telephoto
---f/2.0, 76°, 28mm
---OIS
---PDAF

12MP Ultra-Wide
---f/2.2, 120°, 13mm

12MP Wide-Angle
---f/1.8, 79°, 26mm
---OIS
---Dual Pixel AF

30x Space Zoom		64MP Telephoto
---f/2.0, 76°, 28mm
---OIS
---PDAF

12MP Ultra-Wide
---f/2.2, 120°, 13mm

12MP Wide-Angle
---f/1.8, 79°, 26mm
---OIS
---Dual Pixel AF

30x Space Zoom		108MP Wide-Angle
---f/1.8, 79°, 24mm
---OIS
---PDAF

12MP Ultra-Wide
---f/2.2, 120°, 13mm
---Dual Pixel AF

10MP Telephoto
--- f/2.4, 35°, 72m
---Optical 3x
---OIS
---Dual Pixel AF

10MP Telephoto
---f/4.9, 10°, 240mm
---Optical 10x
---OIS
---Dual Pixel AF

100x Space Zoom
Laser AF Sensor
Front Camera10MP
---f/2.2, 80°, 25mm
---Dual Pixel AF		10MP
---f/2.2, 80°, 25mm
---Dual Pixel AF		40MP
---f/2.2, 80°, 25mm
---PDAF
Battery4000mAh
Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
Wireless PowerShare		4800mAh
Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
Wireless PowerShare		5000mAh
Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
Wireless PowerShare
Connectivity802.11ax WiFi (WiFi 6)
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC		802.11ax WiFi (WiFi 6)
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC		802.11ax WiFi (WiFi 6E)
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
OtherUSB-C
Stereo speakers
Ultrasonic Fingerprint
IP68		USB-C
Stereo speakers
Ultrasonic Fingerprint
IP68		S Pen support
USB-C
Stereo speakers
Ultrasonic Fingerprint
IP68
Size151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm
171g		161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8mm
202g		165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm
228g
ColorsGray, White, Pink, PurpleSilver, Black, PurpleSilver, Black

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
16  Comments

Back to Top