A new set of wireless earbuds arrived today from Anker and they may be a new chart topper in the almost-premium space. The Anker Liberty Air Pro 2 are now available with ANC, touch controls, fast charging, water resistance, and several tasty colors.

Announced for CES 2021, the Liberty Air Pro 2 cost $129.99 and can be purchased from Amazon today if they look like a pair of earbuds you should own.

Available in colors black, white, blue, and pink, the Liberty Air Pro 2 feature advanced noise cancellation (ANC) that offers four modes: Outdoor, Indoor, Transport, and Transparency. Each mode adjusts bandwidth or frequency to match the environment to offer a better sound experience. I’d assume you can guess which mode does what, but Transparency is built for situations like running where you might need to hear some noises around you, or where you only want voices let in.

These new buds also feature 11mm drivers, 6 mics for calls, personalized sound, 7 hours of battery life with ANC off or 6 hours with it on, a USB-C fast charging case that can also wirelessly charge, and wear detection.

That all sounds pretty solid, right? Again, you can buy them now at that link below.

Amazon Link