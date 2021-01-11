Skagen Intros New $195 Jorn Hybrid HR Smartwatch

There’s a new hybrid smartwatch on the block, courtesy of Skagen. Called the Jorn Hybrid HR, the watch is all about providing good battery life and the fitness tracking info you need, all while looking like a solid Skagen timepiece.

Priced starting at $195, the Jorn Hybrid HR comes in two size options, a 38mm and 42mm. For specs, you can look forward to e-ink display, fitness and sleep tracking, up to 2-weeks of battery life, connected GPS, auto workout detection, notifications from your phone, real-time weather, water resistance (3ATM), plus rapid charging (50 minutes to 80%).

The watch also comes in plenty of colors. Check ’em out!

We don’t have availability for this hybrid watch, but we suspect it’s coming soon. As soon as Fossil provides more details on this model’s availability, we’ll update you, though, if you want something like this right you can purchase the Fossil Hybrid HR which is pretty close to being identical to this.

What’s your take on hybrid smartwatch? Thanks to Skagen’s design team, this one looks nice, but if I’m getting notifications on my wrist, do I want something I can interact with more? I’m not sure yet.