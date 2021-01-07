Samsung made its new Galaxy Chromebook 2 official this morning, deciding to kickstart all of next week’s CES activities. A look at this device was leaked back in December, with those past images being spot on. All you need to know about the Chromebook 2 is that it’s cheaper than the original at $550 and it comes in that super hot red color. Boom, the end.

For specs, this Chromebook features a 13.3″ QLED touchscreen display that sounds awesome, Intel chips, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, plus stylus support. Considering the original Chrome OS-powered Galaxy device cost $999+, it’s good to see Samsung has opted for something a bit more affordable here.

Key Specs

Display: 13.3-inch QLED FHD (touchscreen)

13.3-inch QLED FHD (touchscreen) Processor: Intel Celeron 5205U, Intel Core i3-10110U

Intel Celeron 5205U, Intel Core i3-10110U RAM: 4GB, 8GB

4GB, 8GB Storage: 64GB, 128GB

64GB, 128GB Camera: 720p HD

720p HD Ports: 2 USB-C, MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader, Headphone Out/Mic-In Combo

2 USB-C, MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader, Headphone Out/Mic-In Combo Dimensions : 12” x 8” x .55”

12” x 8” x .55” Weight: 2.71 lbs

2.71 lbs Stylus: USI Pen support (separate purchase)

USI Pen support (separate purchase) Battery: 45.5Wh

45.5Wh Speakers: Stereo Speakers (5Wx2)

Expect to find this laptop hit the market in Q1 this year.

