Leaked Galaxy Chromebook 2 in Red is Kinda Hot

Samsung launched the Galaxy Chromebook laptop this year. Given that 2021 is upon us, our first look at the reported sequel, the Galaxy Chromebook 2, has hit the web courtesy of Evan Blass.

In the image, we can see two colors for the device, a fantastic red color, plus what looks like a Space Grey-ish color. For software, we can see the laptop is running Chrome OS, though, nothing concrete for specifications was provided alongside the leak. The original has Intel silicon, a 4K touchscreen, as well as an S Pen slot. No doubt they’re top tier Chromebook devices, so expect something along those lines in 2021.

Earlier this year, the Galaxy Chromebook launched with a starting price of $999. I’m not even going to get started on why that’s ridiculous, but it’s a safe bet that the sequel device could have a similar price tag.

CES is right around the corner and so is Samsung’s next Unpacked event. Stay tuned!

// Evan Blass on Voice