Only a week into 2021 and the first 5G announcements are here, as carriers and phone makers continue to try and convince the world that 5G is a big deal and something you should be interested in paying for. Verizon said today that it’ll expand both 5G Home and 5G Ultra Wideband access to new parts of the country, which could mean faster home internet and smartphone connections coming to a neighborhood near you.

Starting January 14, Verizon customers in “parts of” Arlington (TX), Miami (FL), Anaheim (CA), San Francisco (CA), and St. Louis (MO) will be able to sign-up for Verizon 5G Home. By January 28, customers in Phoenix will also see 5G Home service go live.

Verizon 5G Home costs $50/mo for Verizon customers or $70/mo for non-customers. It still produces up to 1Gbps download speeds, with typical speeds sitting around 300Mbps. To check to see if your neighborhood will have coverage, hit up this link.

“Later” this month, Verizon plans to fire up its 5G mmW service (5G Ultra Wideband) in “parts of” Colorado Springs (CO), Columbia (SC), and Knoxville (TN). Should you find yourself in a 5G mmW neighborhood in one of these cities, you could see download speeds that peak at 4Gbps, assuming you own one of several phones from Verizon with 5G mmW support.

And that’s it! 5G in more places will probably be the story of 2021.

