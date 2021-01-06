OnePlus 8T is $100 Off Today

Need another good phone deal for the day? OnePlus dropped the price on the OnePlus 8T by $100, bringing its price to $649 in either color.

For $649, you get an excellent phone with high refresh rate display, 12GB RAM, all the storage you could ever need (256GB), triple rear camera, large battery with super fast charging, and Android 11 out of the box. We’ve reviewed it and think its the most put-together phone from OnePlus to date.

The deal is supposedly only good for today, so get after it.

Buy OnePlus 8T ($649)