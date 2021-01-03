At 10AM Eastern on January 14, Samsung will indeed announce the Galaxy S21 line. The company confirmed the news today in a short teaser video that shows off the camera housing we expect to be a part of each phone’s design.

They also talked about how our lives have changed over the past year and that we have seen an “accelerated transition to a mobile-first world brings [that] with it the need for devices that can transform everyday life into an extraordinary experience.” Cool, cool, such deep.

This news isn’t exactly new, as January 14 has been rumored as the unveiling date for some time. We do love it when things become official, though. As always, we’ll do what we can to cover the announcements and get our hands on all the fun stuff Samsung announces.

OK, enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend.

// Samsung