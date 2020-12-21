Thanks to a bit of digging by XDA, we now know everything besides the price for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. We know what they look like, what features set them apart, and even what colors will be available at launch.

Inside the plugin application that Samsung’s line of buds use, all of the details have been laid out. Above, you can see a render of the colors that will be available, which include black, white/silver, and some sort of phantom violet-ish color. Most importantly, the design is confirmed, aligning with the previous leaks we saw.

So now that we’ve got the colors and overall design out of the way, let’s talk features. It was already noted that the “Pro” earbuds will finally offer actual noise cancellation and the spotted software appears to back that up. Under Noise Controls, we can clearly see the presence of “Active Noise Cancelling,” as well as something called Voice Detect. Apparently, these buds will have the ability to auto detect a conversation and will turn the volume down when that happens. Very clutch.

In addition, a Spatial 3D Audio feature with head tracking is also reported to be onboard, but only supported when using the Buds Pro earbuds with select Samsung devices.

We expect Samsung to announce these buds in mid-January, so stay tuned for pricing and availability.

// XDA