Late last week, Samsung sent out emails to Samsung Pay users, detailing a big change that will take effect on December 31 at midnight. If you use Samsung’s Rewards program, this news is important, so listen up.

As of January 1, users will no longer earn Rewards points for Samsung Pay transactions and gift card purchases. Additionally, Samsung Rewards Tiers no longer hold any benefits and Samsung is ending its Tier program “for the time being.”

Here’s the full statement from Samsung.

As of 12/31/2020 at 11:59 PM PST, you will no longer earn Rewards points for Samsung Pay transactions and gift card purchases. This also means that Samsung Rewards Tiers no longer hold any benefits and we will be ending our Tier program for the time being. However, points can still be earned at Galaxy Store, Samsung. com, Shop app and with other Samsung services and applications.

I didn’t personally use any of this, though, there’s undoubtedly someone this decision affects and they’re probably mad about it. Imagine working your way up the reward tiers and Samsung shutting you down. Seems rude.

Bummer.

// Samsung Rewards