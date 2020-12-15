Hooray, Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, now supports Android phones.

Announced today, those in the early preview of Luna can get to playing their games via supported Android devices. There are no apps to download, as gameplay takes place via the Chrome browser. You should already have that installed on your phone, but I suppose if you don’t you will need to download that.

Supported Phones

Supported Android devices currently include Pixel 4XL, 4a, 4a (5G), 5; Samsung S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+; Samsung S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Samsung S20 Note; OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord; OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G.

Amazon details that it will continue to support more devices down the road.

Has anyone given Luna a shot? How is it?

