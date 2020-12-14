Verizon is shipping out more updates this week. This time, it’s the Galaxy Note 10 lineup of devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, plus the Motorola Razr. According to the changelogs, the updates consist primarily of the December security patch and bug fixes, but for the Z Fold 2, it’s getting November’s patch.

Once updated, the Note 10 will be running software versions N970USQS5DTKA, the Note 10+ will be N975USQS5DTKA, the Note 10+ 5G will be N976VVRS5DTKA, the Z Fold 2 will be F916USQS1BTK6, and the Motorola Razr will be on QDVS30.106-27-7-5.

If you own one of these phones, be on the lookout!

// Verizon