As a part of some sort of massive end-of-month, pre-Black Friday sale, a bunch of Samsung accessories have dropped to prices that shouldn’t be ignored. The brand new Galaxy Watch 3 is up to $100 off, with $60 discounts in almost any size or configuration, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $70 off, and both the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Live are discounted.

It looks like most retailers have the deals running, including both Samsung’s store and Amazon. The thing to keep in mind with Samsung’s store is that they are running their sweet trade-in program for accessories now too, where you get an instant discount today for your trade.

Should you have an older watch like the Galaxy Watch, you could get up to an extra $200 off the Galaxy Watch 3. If you own any random pair of wired or wireless earbuds that you want to part with, Samsung will shave another $20 off the Buds Live.

To get started, we have links for you below.

Galaxy Watch 3 Sale + Watch Active 2 and Buds

Samsung Store

Amazon Links

Which watch are you buying?