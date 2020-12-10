Forager, a game inspired by the original Zelda and obviously more modern titles like Minecraft and Terraria, is expanding its platform availability this week by heading to Android. Published by Humble Bundle and available for $8, Forager is a game with what appears to be no story. Instead of a narrative, the player simply does whatever they want to do in a sandbox, similar to other titles on the market.

Just because there isn’t a narrative doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. From reading the game’s description, it actually sounds pretty badass. “Forager invites players to be who they want to be, by embarking on an adventure to explore a vast world filled with secrets, puzzles, friendly characters and foes. Armed with just a pickaxe, players must craft, explore and gather resources to build and defend their bases.”

Watch the trailer to learn more about what you do in the game and what it looks like.

At $8, you’ll have to mine deep into your Opinion Rewards credit, but hey, what else are you using it on?