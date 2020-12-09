Who Made Your Current Phone?

In 2020, manufacturers sure released a bunch of good phones. OnePlus and Samsung both took their devices up a notch with S20 and 8 lines, but we also saw players like Motorola return to the flagship arena without embarrassing themselves. LG still made a couple of decent phones, Google did so in the weirdest way, and well, Apple is out here with an iPhone 12 line-up that looks mighty fine.

Still, it remains obvious around these parts that there are a few device makers you all flock to: Samsung, OnePlus, and Google. I’d bet there are more Apple users than ever today, but Motorola and LG probably aren’t making up much of the DL population.

I’d love to know for sure, though – it’s poll time!

