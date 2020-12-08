YouTube Flips Switch on HDR for Live Streams

YouTube announced this morning that any creator using a supported encoder can stream in HDR to YouTube. And with that announced, it was also detailed that any viewer with a supported HDR-capable smart TV or streaming stick can view said stream in HDR.

What does it mean? Well, it means live streams are about to get a lot better looking with the addition of high-dynamic range. HDR videos have higher contrast and better clarity, so this should be a sweet upgrade to streams.

We at DL will attempt to take full advantage of HDR for the Droid Life Show.

This upgrade is now live across YouTube.

// YouTube