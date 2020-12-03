Verizon Cloud is evolving this week by adding a new plan, dumping another, adjusting the price of one, and letting you backup more than your phones. The cloud storage solution from Big Red is giving customers unlimited continuous data backups for not only their phones, but computers too, something they tell us “has never been done.” Alright, you have our attention.

Verizon Cloud still offers three plans only today they look different. You now have Unlimited for $19.99/mo, 2TB for $14.99/mo, and 600GB for $5.99/mo. Previously, Verizon Cloud topped out at 2TB for $12.99/mo and still offered the 600GB plan at that price, but the middle plan featured 1TB of space for $9.99/mo.

With these Verizon Cloud plans, you get a different set of features depending on your plan. As you probably guessed, the Unlimited offers the most stuff. For example, paying for Unlimited lets you share with up to 5 users, backup both phone and computer files, share storage, and search across devices. The 2TB plan matches that, outside of the unlimited storage part. The $5.99 plan has almost none of that.

If this sounds like a cloud backup solution you need in your life, here are some of the other benefits:

Digital storage with advanced searching

Photos and videos saved in their original size

Private PIN-protected folder

Easy sharing with friends and family by text, social media, and cast to your TV

Video and photo flashbacks delivered weekly to relive favorite memories

Create movies from your photos and videos

Photo printing with Fujifilm

As far as what you can backup, the FAQ for Verizon Cloud says the following are supported:

Contacts (sync only)

Photos

Videos

Documents

Music

Text messages (sync only)

Call logs (sync only)

Verizon Cloud offers iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac apps that handle everything. To get started, hit that link below.

Shop Verizon Cloud Plans