Samsung spent the past week or so discounting its Galaxy Watch 3 line-up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. They dropped the price by $60 for their regular 41mm and 45mm models, which was a decent shift. I hope you didn’t pull the trigger, though, because they just dropped the price on those same watches by $100 today.

The Bluetooth versions of the Galaxy Watch 3 in 41mm and 45mm sizes are now $299 and $329, respectively. If you want LTE on-board, you are looking at prices of $349 and $379. The Titanium model is still $100 off and priced at $499. Not bad, but also – what the f*ck, Samsung!

You’ll find these new prices at Samsung’s store and through Amazon. If you buy through Samsung, you can get bigger discounts with trade-ins, since Samsung runs their sweet trade-in program for almost everything they sell now. Trading in the original Galaxy Watch will get you an instant $150 off on top of the $100 sale price.

Ready to buy? Here you go.