Google announced today a new exclusive album on YouTube Music called the Nest Audio Sessions, a group of songs from some great female artists.

Accessible via your Nest devices by saying, “Hey Google, play Nest Audio Sessions on YouTube Music,” you can hear some sweet tracks from artists like Ella Mai, Jessie Reyez, Mabel, Shizuku (Polkadot Stingray), BENEE, Tove Lo, Lola Indigo, Joy Denalane, and Louane.

Should you want to skip the whole Nest thing and enjoy the music straight from YouTube Music, here’s the link.

Enjoy.

// Google