YouTube TV Gets WGN America Network, Home of NewsNation

YouTube TV subscribers are getting access to the WGN America network, meaning you’ll soon be able to start streaming NewsNation if you’re into that sorta thing.

According to the announcement, it’s a multi-year deal, set to go live starting January 19, 2021. That’s when you’ll see the new stuff.

We are extremely happy to have WGN America joining YouTube TV and we expect to continue the strategic expansion of WGN America to even more viewers in the months ahead. We look forward to bringing WGN America’s programming and NewsNation’s fact-based, unbiased reporting to YouTube TV subscribers, including coverage of the presidential inauguration, which takes place just after our partnership begins.

I guess this is what we lost the Tennis Channel for?

// NewsNation