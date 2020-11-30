YouTube TV is sending an email out to customers, notifying them that the service’s agreement with the Tennis Channel has expired as of today, meaning you’ll no longer be able to stream the channel or access any saved recordings from it.

Here’s the full message.

We’re writing to let you know that our agreement with the Tennis Channel has expired. Starting November 30, 2020, at 11 pm ET, the Tennis Channel will no longer be made available for distribution on YouTube TV. This means that you will no longer be able to watch that channel live or access any content that you have recorded from the Tennis Channel. We regret the inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your membership.

Not this is a deal breaker for me personally, but I’m curious if we’ll ever get a happy email from YouTube TV. Typically the only messages I receive are about price increases and channels going away.

Is this the final straw?