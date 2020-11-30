As noted earlier, Cyber Monday is mostly a carry-over of a bunch of Black Friday deals that started over a week ago. There is at least one deal that is new, though, and it’s going to be tough to pass on for those looking to buy a new phone. The brand new OnePlus 8T is down to $629 at Amazon for the next few hours.

At $629, this is a $120 savings on a phone that launched a little over a month ago and is without a doubt one of the best phones available today. In our review, we called it OnePlus’ best, loved the 120Hz display and performance and design, and even found the camera to be quite capable. We also noted the value at full price, yet here we are with a sizable discount.

Amazon has both the Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green colors available at the discounted rate. This is the US unlocked model that will work on all carriers, so it’s got 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Again, this is the best deal I’ve seen on a phone for Cyber Monday and is one that wasn’t available at all during Black Friday. As I write this, Amazon’s timer is counting down, so your time really is limited.

Amazon Deal Link