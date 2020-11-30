The Pixel 3a line is long gone and Google has since replaced it with the Pixel 4a, a very capable device at a great price. But because it’s Cyber Monday and weird things happen, the Pixel 3a XL is back for a moment and has dropped to $299 for the day.

Originally priced at $479, this is a really good deal ($180 off), assuming you are fine with last year’s “a” phone from Google, one that lacks the all-display front and hole punch camera, and fails to match the RAM and storage. If you don’t mind those differences, this is a Google phone that will get a bunch of updates through May 2022 and is not even close to being end-of-life.

To recap, since it has been a while, the Pixel 3a XL features a 6″ FHD (1080p) display, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, same 12.2MP camera as the Pixel 4a, 3700mAh battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint reader, and squeezy Active Edge sides. It’s a sweet little device that we were big fans of.

Amazon has the Pixel 3a XL in black or white at the $299 price.

Amazon Deal Link