OnePlus 8T Brings a Lot to the Table for $749

OnePlus unveiled its new phone today, the OnePlus 8T. As is the case with new OnePlus phones, we’re getting a device packed full of high-end specs and a price that still manages to drop in under a good portion of the competition. Is this the phone you should consider through the end of 2020? You can read our review right here to find out.

If you don’t have time for a full review, here’s a quick recap of what the OnePlus 8T is and when and where you can buy one.

The OnePlus 8T is sort of a follow-up to the OnePlus 8, but it reminds me more of last year’s OnePlus 7T. In fact, I’d argue this exactly that rather than an evolution of the regular 8 we got earlier in the year, but that’s all not really important.

What we’ve got is a phone running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 (not the 865+) with a 6.55″ full HD AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. It features 256GB UFS3.1 storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, large 4500mAh with 65W Warp Charge, stereo speakers, “quadruple” rear camera, and Android 11 under OxygenOS 11.

ONEPLUS 8T OS OxygenOS 11

Android 11 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU Display 6.55" Fluid AMOLED

2400x1080, 402ppi

120Hz Memory Storage: 128GB / 256GB UFS3.1

RAM: 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X Battery 4500mAh

65W Warp Charge Rear Camera Main: 48MP (Sony IMX586)

---OIS, EIS, f/1.7



Ultra-wide: 16MP (Sony IMX481)

---f/2.2, 123° FOV



Macro: 5MP

Monochrome: 2MP Front Camera 16MP (Sony IMX471)

---EIS, f/2.4 Connectivity WiFi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Other USB-C (USB3.1)

In-display fingerprint

Stereo speakers

Alert slider

Size 160.7mm x 74.1mm x 8.4mm

188g Colors Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver

That camera is made up of a 48MP shooter (same as is in the OnePlus 8) alongside 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 2MP monochrome lenses. Nothing about the camera hardware screams “New!” but it’s at least familiar and we know it should perform fine in most conditions. OnePlus did toss in a new Video Portrait mode, though, so you can get fun bokeh effects while you film people.

The big takeaways should be that 120Hz display, which will present an incredibly smooth experience as you dance around apps and the phone, the super fast charging that will get you charged to full in minutes, and Android 11 with OnePlus’ newest OxygenOS skin.

The software brings an always-on display to OnePlus phones, a new style to the UI, and dozens of customizable options that should all look beautiful under that AMOLED display. The OnePlus 8T is one of the first to run Google’s newest OS, Android 11.

That all (obviously) paints the picture of a really well put-together phone and comes close to matching the OnePlus 8 Pro, a device that fetched almost $1,000. However, the OnePlus 8T starts at $749 in the US (12GB-256GB model). That’s not bad!

The OnePlus 8T is up for pre-order now in the US as an unlocked model at OnePlus’ store and comes in Aquamarine Green or Lunar Silver. The phone arrives on October 23.

On a related note, T-Mobile will carry their own special version called OnePlus 8T+ 5G and it has IP68 water and dust resistance.

Pre-order OnePlus 8T