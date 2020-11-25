Galaxy Buds+ Black Friday Deal is Here: Pay Only $90

Samsung may have several pairs of wireless buds available, but we still consider the regular Galaxy Buds+ to be our favorites. You just can’t beat the fit and sound that these little guys produce, plus the battery life is insane. For Black Friday, Samsung will sell you a pair for as little as $89.99, which is a $60 discount.

The deal here isn’t complicated, but know that it does involve a trade-in. Trust me, though, you probably have something to trade-in to take advantage.

To start, Samsung is dropping $40 off the Galaxy Buds+, bringing them down to $109.99. That’s a great price on its own. However, if you trade-in any wireless or wired headphones, they’ll shave another $20 off. Like all other trade-in deals for Samsung, that extra $20 comes off today, you simply send them a pair of whatever headphones you have taken up space in a drawer to confirm.

And seriously, Samsung doesn’t appear to care what level of headphones you send in as long as they are in “good working condition.” They don’t need to be a specific brand or anything. Check this image out and see for yourself.

So again, $89.99 for Galaxy Buds+, our favorite buds, as long as you hand Samsung a pair of old, still-working headphones.

Shop Galaxy Buds+ Black Friday Deals