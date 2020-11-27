Here’s a quick note for all you YouTube TV subscribers — you have free HBO Max and Cinemax waiting for you this weekend!

YouTube TV sent emails out earlier this week, stating that all customers get free HBO Max and Cinemax trials starting Wednesday and ending Sunday. You don’t need to do anything as both services will be added and removed from your account automatically.

5 free days of more iconic movies and shows – it’s our little gift to you. Your HBO Max and Cinemax free preview starts Wednesday, November 25, with no action needed on your part. You’ll have the whole holiday and weekend to explore fan favorites like His Dark Materials, an HBO Original on HBO Max, or hit movies like the latest John Wick on Cinemax.

Not bad, not bad.

I’m off to watch John Wick right now. Awesome flick.