For a limited time, Samsung is offering buyers of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 up to $1,000 off their purchase, so long as you have a really nice device for trade-in purposes.

To get that $1K off, bringing the phone down to a totally amazing $999 price, you’ll need to trade in one of Samsung’s other foldables. That includes the original Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. If you aren’t trading in a foldable, no worries, you can still save up to $750 if you’re trading in a Galaxy S20 device. That’s still pretty good, and if you’re able to experience the Z Fold 2, we think you’ll really enjoy yourself.

REVIEW: Galaxy Z Fold 2

It really is the ultimate pandemic stuck at home on the couch phone.

Older device owners are also getting decent values for their trade-in. For example, a Galaxy Note 10 can get you $500, a Galaxy S9+ will get you $200, and $290 for the Pixel 4 XL.

In addition, Samsung is providing $100 credit towards the purchase of accessories when you buy the device. Not bad.