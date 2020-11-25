For this week’s “OnePlus Day,” OnePlus is handing out a bunch of coupons that will shave another $100 off their best phones. Since many are already discounted, this could save you up to $300 off depending on the device.

You’ll find $100 coupons for the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 8T (review). For the OnePlus 8 Pro, these coupons give you a starting price of $699, while the OnePlus 7T Pro drops to $599 and the OnePlus 8T to $649.

To grab a coupon, you’ll hit that link below and check the times that each batch for each phone is set to drop. There are multiple drops for some of the phones, with a new rounds going off each hour most of the day. Once a round is live, refresh the site, click the “Claim” button, and then get to shopping.

Like that semi-sketchy $1 coupon promo for the OnePlus Buds, these coupons probably won’t be around long. In fact, the first batch of OnePlus 8 Pro codes just disappeared in seconds. Should be a fun day, assuming you get lucky and can snag a code.

OnePlus Day Coupon Link