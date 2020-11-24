Spotted this week on the Google Pay website, starting in early 2021, you’ll no longer be able to send and receive payment via the web. Instead, you’ll be forced to use the Google Pay app. Yay for options, amirite?

Similar to what Venmo did a couple of years back, Google appears to want people to only use its fancy new Google Pay app for sending and receiving funds. While that’s fine and dandy, it does suck for anyone who has become accustomed to using pay.google.com for their financials.

While it does say early 2021, there is no specific date for the send/request function removal.

Bummer.

// Google | Android Police