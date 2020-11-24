Jabra, makers of some of our favorite headphones and true wireless earbuds, fired up its Black Friday deals and there are some good ones. For over-ear headphone fans, the Elite 85h cans that are my go-to headphones are down to one of their best prices ever. For wireless bud folks, everything from the Elite 65t up through the Elite 75t are on sale.

Here are the best Jabra Black Friday deals so far:

For several years now, Jabra has made what many reviewers believe are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. The Elite 65t put them on another level, but they have since followed those up with the 75t line that is just as good. I’ve actually been testing the Elite 75t over the past couple of weeks and can tell you that I am indeed impressed.

Wireless earbuds aside, the Jabra Elite 85h really are the over-ear headphones I use every day and have since I first received them over a year ago. The sound, the comfort, the design, the features, all are about as good as it gets for this price point. At $100 off, don’t miss out.