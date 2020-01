Jabra Elite Active 75t Cost $200, Probably the New Active Earbud King

If you look around the internet for “best wireless earbuds,” Jabra’s Elite line has dominated for a couple of years now. The Elite Active 65t was a pair loved by many, but since it’s 2020, we’ve got replacements on the way.┬áToday, Jabra announced the Elite Active 75t with upgrades throughout.

The new Jabra Elite Active 75t are 22% smaller than the Elite Active 65t they are replacing. They offer up to 7.5 hours of battery life out of their case, but can then be re-charged within that case for a total of 28 hours of use. As you might expect from an “active” earbud, they are sweat and dust proof (IP57).

The Elite Active 75t provides noise-isolation with “optimal passive noise reduction,” a HearThrough tech to let you hear surroundings when needed, and access to controls through the Jabra+ app. There’s also an option to use a single earbud.

The new Active 75t will hit stores in Q2 2020 and cost $199. They’ll be available in six colors: Navy (February), Copper Black (Amazon exclusive, February), Titanium Black (Best Buy exclusive, February), Grey (March), Sienna (April) and Mint (April).

// Jabra