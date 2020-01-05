Jabra Elite Active 75t Cost $200, Probably the New Active Earbud King

If you look around the internet for “best wireless earbuds,” Jabra’s Elite line has dominated for a couple of years now. The Elite Active 65t was a pair loved by many, but since it’s 2020, we’ve got replacements on the way. Today, Jabra announced the Elite Active 75t with upgrades throughout.

The new Jabra Elite Active 75t are 22% smaller than the Elite Active 65t they are replacing. They offer up to 7.5 hours of battery life out of their case, but can then be re-charged within that case for a total of 28 hours of use. As you might expect from an “active” earbud, they are sweat and dust proof (IP57).

The Elite Active 75t provides noise-isolation with “optimal passive noise reduction,” a HearThrough tech to let you hear surroundings when needed, and access to controls through the Jabra+ app. There’s also an option to use a single earbud.

The new Active 75t will hit stores in Q2 2020 and cost $199. They’ll be available in six colors: Navy (February), Copper Black (Amazon exclusive, February), Titanium Black (Best Buy exclusive, February), Grey (March), Sienna (April) and Mint (April).

Shop Jabra earbuds

// Jabra