Earlier this month, the Google Fit team teased changes for the experience it offers to Wear OS users. This week, they’re detailing all of the changes, also noting that the changes are rolling out starting this week.

There’s quite a few things, so let’s take a look.

As we previously detailed, Google is changing up the workout tile with shortcuts for recent workouts. Additionally, during workouts, you’ll see more info on your screen and can set things such as pace alerts. When you’re done with workouts, you’ll also see much improved summary card of your activity, with new options that’ll let you share stats, routes, and photos with friends.

Google also details a new alert for each kilometer/mile that shows your split time at a glance, the ability to quickly check if you are gaining Heart Points with the heart rate zones on the top of your screen, plus your workout performance metrics (Calories, steps, time, Heart Points) can be changed with a quick tap to track what is most important to you.

To round it off, there are new goals to set, celebration animations when you hit those goals, plus a new Breathe Tile helps you decompress with easier access to guided breathing sessions. We could all use that right about now.

Make sure your app is running the latest version to see these changes.

