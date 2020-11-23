Verizon has been shipping out numerous updates over the past week, so if you’ve noticed an update pop up on your device, don’t be alarmed!

Below we have all of the devices that have been updated, along with their updated software version numbers. The majority of what you see below are just monthly security patches, mostly November.

For the Motorola devices, the One 5G UW is getting the November patch, while the Moto Z3 is getting a “Spanish message On/Off option in Wireless Emergency Alert settings.”

Updated Software Versions

Galaxy S20 FE : G781VSQU1CTK1

: G781VSQU1CTK1 Galaxy A10e : A102USQU8BTJ5

: A102USQU8BTJ5 Galaxy Note9 : N960USQS5FTJ6

: N960USQS5FTJ6 Galaxy S9 : G960USQS8FTJ6

: G960USQS8FTJ6 Galaxy S9+ : G965USQS8FTJ6

: G965USQS8FTJ6 Motorola One 5G UW : QPNS30.37-Q3-42-40-7-2

: QPNS30.37-Q3-42-40-7-2 Moto Z3: PDX29.84-51-11-7

// Verizon