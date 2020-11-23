Verizon has been shipping out numerous updates over the past week, so if you’ve noticed an update pop up on your device, don’t be alarmed!
Below we have all of the devices that have been updated, along with their updated software version numbers. The majority of what you see below are just monthly security patches, mostly November.
For the Motorola devices, the One 5G UW is getting the November patch, while the Moto Z3 is getting a “Spanish message On/Off option in Wireless Emergency Alert settings.”
Updated Software Versions
- Galaxy S20 FE: G781VSQU1CTK1
- Galaxy A10e: A102USQU8BTJ5
- Galaxy Note9: N960USQS5FTJ6
- Galaxy S9: G960USQS8FTJ6
- Galaxy S9+: G965USQS8FTJ6
- Motorola One 5G UW: QPNS30.37-Q3-42-40-7-2
- Moto Z3: PDX29.84-51-11-7
