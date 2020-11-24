Listen up, Sony fans. Birtzer, this means you. This week, Sony is hosting some solid Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals, including $350 off the Xperia 1. With that discount, the phone is down to just $599, which for a Sony phone, seems fine.

It’s an unlocked unit, listed as compatible with Verizon and GSM carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T, featuring a 6.5″ 4K HDR OLED CinemaWide display, 128GB storage, Snapdragon 855 processor, 12-megapixel triple rear-facing camera, 6GB RAM, 3330mAh battery, plus an IP rating.

It doesn’t stop there. For Cyber Monday, Sony notes that it will sell the Xperia 1 II at $100 off, bringing the total to $1,099. That’s not huge, but considering it is Sony’s top-tier flagship device, I suppose we shouldn’t expect anything too crazy. That deal will go live on Cyber Monday.

Ready to try out a Sony device? Follow the link below.