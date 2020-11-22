The SHIELD TV is still going to be the most powerful, most capable Android TV device you can buy, even with Google’s new Chromecast unit available at such an incredible price. NVIDIA built the best 4K streamer, thanks to its incredible 4K upscaling, gaming capabilities, and steady stream of updates.

Today, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Black Friday deal has arrived as a $20 discount off the regular, tube-shaped model. With this rare discount, you are looking at a price of $129.99 instead of $149.99. That’s not a massive discount, but like I just said, NVIDIA doesn’t drop the price on this unit often.

We love the SHIELD TV because of its awesome triangle remote (IR, volume controls, motion detection, etc.), its simple Android TV UI, the line-up of apps (everything from Netflix to Disney+ to Peacock to HBOMax), and the way it handles content of all types by upscaling to fit your fancy TV.

To catch the rest of our thoughts on why this is the unit we most often recommend to those looking for an Android TV device, check out our full review.

Amazon Deal Link (Best Buy)