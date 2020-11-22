Google Nest Hub Black Friday Deal is Here: It’s $40 Off

The Nest Hub Black Friday deal is so good

Picking up smart home gadgets is never more tempting than during Black Friday week. While smart devices are often discounted, their prices at this time are always a little hard to believe. Take the Nest Hub for example, which just switched to Black Friday pricing that drops it to $49.

When first introduced in 2018, this 7″ smart display was priced at $149. It has since been permanently discounted a couple of times and now retails for $89, but seeing it drop another $40 to $49 sure is something.

To recap, the Nest Hub (formerly Google Home Hub) is a smallish smart speaker with display that not only tells you about your day, plays music, or announces reminders and timers, it has a display to show you that same info. It recently picked up a new UI that showcases more smart home controls and makes it easier to navigate, plus it’s still the best digital photo frame ever.

Everyone who sells the Nest Hub has it dropped to $49.99 for the week.

Shop Nest Hub Black Friday Deals: