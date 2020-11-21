The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is an incredible value when fully priced at $699. It’s a borderline-absurd value when Samsung regularly shaves off $100 and drops its price to $599. It might be an unbeatable deal right now, though, thanks to a $150 discount that drops the price to $549.

For the moment, Amazon has dropped all of its Galaxy S20 FE models to $549. You’ll find green, lavender, navy, orange, red, and white, all at the sale price.

A phone that packs a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor, 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, triple camera, 4500mAh battery with wired and wireless charging, and IP68 water and dust resistance, shouldn’t be this cheap. I don’t know how Samsung is doing it, but I love it and hope they continue with this idea into the future.

We aren’t sure how long the deal is good for, so head on over to Amazon.

Amazon Deal Link