The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, a phone that people will likely never stop using as an obnoxious prop to sh*t on all other phones within its price range, is discounted again to $599 right now. With that $100 discount, budgets around $600 should probably look no where else.

To recap, the Galaxy S20 FE is Samsung’s phone release in response to COVID and tighter budgets. The thing is, this phone includes so many top tier specs, yet carries a price that is so much more reasonable than their regular Galaxy S20 and Note 20 models.

The S20 FE features a 6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 processor, 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, a triple rear camera setup, 4,500mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, stereo speakers, optical fingerprint reader, NFC + MST for all of your mobile payment needs, an IP68 rating, plus Android 10 with One UI at launch. That’s such a wild list of specs for $600.

Oh, let’s also not forget that the Galaxy S20 FE comes in a bunch of fun colors.

Most places selling the S20 FE have it at $100, including Amazon and Best Buy.

