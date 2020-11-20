Verizon and AT&T Update a Bunch of Samsung Phones

Owners of Samsung devices on AT&T and Verizon sure are in for a special week, with updates rolling out for several models. AT&T is updating the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S10 line, Note 10+ 5G, and Note 20 line at the moment, while Verizon is updating all of its Galaxy S10 phones.

None of the updates are major, but you are looking at November security patches for everyone. As an added bonus, AT&T says its Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra (review) are also getting network performance improvements and various other fixes.

We’ve got all of the builds for you below to be one the lookout for depending on the phone you own. To check, head into Settings>Software updates>Check for updates.

AT&T Samsung Device Updates:

Galaxy Z Flip : QP1A.190711.020.F700USQS2BTJ6

: QP1A.190711.020.F700USQS2BTJ6 Galaxy S10e : QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4ETJ2

: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4ETJ2 Galaxy S10 : QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4ETJ2

: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4ETJ2 Galaxy S10+ : QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4ETJ2

: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4ETJ2 Galaxy S10 5G : QP1A.190711.020. G977UUCS5DTK2

: QP1A.190711.020. G977UUCS5DTK2 Galaxy Note 10+ 5G : QP1A.190711.020.N976USQS4CTK2

: QP1A.190711.020.N976USQS4CTK2 Galaxy Note 20 : QP1A.190711.020.N981USQU1BTK1

: QP1A.190711.020.N981USQU1BTK1 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: QP1A.190711.020.N986USQU1BTK1

Verizon Samsung Device Updates:

Galaxy S10 : QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4ETJ2

: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4ETJ2 Galaxy S10+ : QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4ETJ2

: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4ETJ2 Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4ETJ2

// AT&T | Verizon