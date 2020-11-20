Verizon and AT&T Update a Bunch of Samsung Phones

Owners of Samsung devices on AT&T and Verizon sure are in for a special week, with updates rolling out for several models. AT&T is updating the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S10 line, Note 10+ 5G, and Note 20 line at the moment, while Verizon is updating all of its Galaxy S10 phones.
None of the updates are major, but you are looking at November security patches for everyone. As an added bonus, AT&T says its Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra (review) are also getting network performance improvements and various other fixes.
We’ve got all of the builds for you below to be one the lookout for depending on the phone you own. To check, head into Settings>Software updates>Check for updates.
AT&T Samsung Device Updates:
- Galaxy Z Flip: QP1A.190711.020.F700USQS2BTJ6
- Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4ETJ2
- Galaxy S10: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4ETJ2
- Galaxy S10+: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4ETJ2
- Galaxy S10 5G: QP1A.190711.020. G977UUCS5DTK2
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N976USQS4CTK2
- Galaxy Note 20: QP1A.190711.020.N981USQU1BTK1
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: QP1A.190711.020.N986USQU1BTK1
Verizon Samsung Device Updates:
- Galaxy S10: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4ETJ2
- Galaxy S10+: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4ETJ2
- Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4ETJ2
// AT&T | Verizon