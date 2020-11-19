OK, I know that I just told you about a deal on Samsung’s best phones that shaved $250 off each of their prices. I need to apologize because Microsoft has the entire Galaxy S20 line at an even bigger discount. How does up-to $500 off sound?

If you head over to Microsoft’s eBay store, you’ll find the Galaxy S20 Ultra down to $899 ($500 off), Galaxy S20+ at $699 ($500 off), and the regular Galaxy S20 at $649 ($350 off). Those are absolutely crazy prices.

Each phone is listed as a “brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged item in its original packaging.” These are legit, unlocked and unopened, brand new Galaxy S20 devices sold by Microsoft. You should probably get after these quickly as quantities are limited.

Microsoft eBay Store Links: